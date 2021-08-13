Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint medivac training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army medics from the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade instruct 42 U.S. Air Force medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group on loading and unloading litters on a UH-60 Blackhawk. This training helps ensure that joint forces are ready to receive patients in the region, safe and expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 06:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812547
    VIRIN: 210813-F-SX156-1001
    Filename: DOD_108551035
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Joint medivac training, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Ali Al Salem
    386th EMDG
