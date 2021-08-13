U.S. Army medics from the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade instruct 42 U.S. Air Force medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group on loading and unloading litters on a UH-60 Blackhawk. This training helps ensure that joint forces are ready to receive patients in the region, safe and expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 06:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812547
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-SX156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551035
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint medivac training, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT