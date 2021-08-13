Joint medivac training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army medics from the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade instruct 42 U.S. Air Force medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group on loading and unloading litters on a UH-60 Blackhawk. This training helps ensure that joint forces are ready to receive patients in the region, safe and expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)