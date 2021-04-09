U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pilot a KC-130J Super Hercules during a rapid response drill conducted by 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, within the first island chain, Sept. 4, 2021. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain their high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. The drill refined command and control, communication and coordination of joint fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 02:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812540
|VIRIN:
|210904-M-QU139-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551004
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2/3 Rapid Response Drill B-Roll, by LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS
