U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a rapid response drill, with support from 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the U.S. Air Force, within the first island chain, Sept. 4, 2021. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain their high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. The drill refined command and control, communication and coordination of joint fires. 2/3 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Voice of Lt. Col. Brandon Turner, commanding officer, 2/3. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 00:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812539
|VIRIN:
|210904-M-WW783-821
|Filename:
|DOD_108551003
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2/3 Rapid Response Drill, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS
