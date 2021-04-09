2/3 Rapid Response Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812539" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a rapid response drill, with support from 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the U.S. Air Force, within the first island chain, Sept. 4, 2021. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain their high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. The drill refined command and control, communication and coordination of joint fires. 2/3 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Voice of Lt. Col. Brandon Turner, commanding officer, 2/3. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)