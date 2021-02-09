Lt. Col. Jason C. Williams, Commander of the 1-31 Field Hospital, explains how the 528th Hospital Center facilitates the medical screening process for Afghans at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Khalan Moore, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812535
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-XG046-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550865
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex medical screening, by SPC Khalan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
