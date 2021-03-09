23 BEB Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in Plumas National Forest (Part II)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812532" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, reinforce control lines to defend structures by mopping up a possible hotspot to remove any burning fuels in the area while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 3, 2021. Mop up operations consist of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines to make a fire safe, or to reduce residual smoke. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)