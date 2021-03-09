Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 BEB Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in Plumas National Forest (Part I)

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, reinforce control lines to defend structures by mopping up possible hotspots to remove any burning fuels in the area while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 3, 2021. Mop up operations consist of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines to make a fire safe, or to reduce residual smoke. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812531
    VIRIN: 210903-A-KC249-2001
    PIN: 90321
    Filename: DOD_108550800
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    This work, 23 BEB Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in Plumas National Forest (Part I), by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

