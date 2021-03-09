U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, sharpen the edge of their tools prior to performing mop op operations while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 3, 2021. Mop up operations consist of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines to make a fire safe, or to reduce residual smoke. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812530
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-BM017-2002
|PIN:
|90321
|Filename:
|DOD_108550763
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 23 BEB Soldiers conduct wildland fire fighting operations in Plumas National Forest (Part III), by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS
