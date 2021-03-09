Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pump air lift

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE is using helicopters to deploy pumps to assist in removing water after Hurricane Ida impacted Louisiana. Pumps are being deployed to Kramer in LaFourche Parish and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish. (Video by Matthew Roe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812528
    VIRIN: 210903-A-EN999-2001
    Filename: DOD_108550761
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: LA, US

    This work, Pump air lift, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida
    Ida

