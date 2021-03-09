Pump air lift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE is using helicopters to deploy pumps to assist in removing water after Hurricane Ida impacted Louisiana. Pumps are being deployed to Kramer in LaFourche Parish and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish. (Video by Matthew Roe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District)