USACE is using helicopters to deploy pumps to assist in removing water after Hurricane Ida impacted Louisiana. Pumps are being deployed to Kramer in LaFourche Parish and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish. (Video by Matthew Roe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812528
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-EN999-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550761
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pump air lift, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT