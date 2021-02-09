Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overhead B-roll of Pods

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Wide overview video of Operation Allies Refuge camp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Sep. 2, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick and safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their next transient location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812507
    VIRIN: 210902-F-CX918-531
    Filename: DOD_108550627
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overhead B-roll of Pods, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT