Wide overview video of Operation Allies Refuge camp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Sep. 2, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick and safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their next transient location.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812507
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-CX918-531
|Filename:
|DOD_108550627
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Overhead B-roll of Pods, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
