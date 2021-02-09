Overhead B-roll of Pods

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812507" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wide overview video of Operation Allies Refuge camp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Sep. 2, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick and safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their next transient location.