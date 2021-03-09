Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge Pod 3 Senior Enlisted Leader describes role

    RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Pacheco describes his role in Pod 3 as the Senior Enlisted Leader while participating in Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 3, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force video taken by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:44
    Location: RP, DE

    Recovery
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

