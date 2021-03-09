Operation Allies Refuge Pod 3 Senior Enlisted Leader describes role

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812499" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Pacheco describes his role in Pod 3 as the Senior Enlisted Leader while participating in Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 3, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force video taken by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)