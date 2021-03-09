Operation Allies Refuge Pod 3 Senior Enlisted Leader describes role

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Pacheco describes his role in Pod 3 as the Senior Enlisted Leader while participating in Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 3, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force video taken by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812499
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-VH373-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550496
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
