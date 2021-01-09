USARCENT Soldiers Explain Afghanistan Evacuation Processing in Qatar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Central Soldiers explain the important role processing and accountability plays in supporting Afghan evacuees transitioning through facilities at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. USARCENT Soldiers from all components continue to support the Department of Defense and Department of State in Afghanistan Evacuation efforts. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aaliyah Craven)