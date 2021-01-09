U.S. Army Central Soldiers explain the important role processing and accountability plays in supporting Afghan evacuees transitioning through facilities at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. USARCENT Soldiers from all components continue to support the Department of Defense and Department of State in Afghanistan Evacuation efforts. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812494
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-MI845-1001
|PIN:
|210901
|Filename:
|DOD_108550408
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USARCENT Soldiers Explain Afghanistan Evacuation Processing in Qatar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT