    USARCENT Soldiers Explain Afghanistan Evacuation Processing in Qatar

    QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers explain the important role processing and accountability plays in supporting Afghan evacuees transitioning through facilities at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. USARCENT Soldiers from all components continue to support the Department of Defense and Department of State in Afghanistan Evacuation efforts. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aaliyah Craven)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 10:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812494
    VIRIN: 210901-A-MI845-1001
    PIN: 210901
    Filename: DOD_108550408
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USARCENT
    CAS
    Camp As Sayliyah
    AfghanistanEvacuation
    SIVs

