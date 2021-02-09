Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan evacuees arrive at Holloman Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan evacuees are greeted by Joint Task Force-Holloman personnel as part of Operation Allies Welcome upon their arrival Sept. 2, 2021 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812492
    VIRIN: 210902-F-TH086-001
    Filename: DOD_108550275
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan evacuees arrive at Holloman Air Force Base, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    DOS
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT