Afghan evacuees arrive at Holloman Air Force Base

Afghan evacuees are greeted by Joint Task Force-Holloman personnel as part of Operation Allies Welcome upon their arrival Sept. 2, 2021 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812492
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-TH086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550275
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
