    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE First Temp Power Install for Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. USACE was able to deliver and install the first FEMA emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, a 156-bed facility, in Reserve, Louisiana within 24 hours of Hurricane Ida making landfall.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812474
    VIRIN: 210903-A-OI229-926
    Filename: DOD_108549989
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: LA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida
    Temp Power

