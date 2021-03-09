USACE First Temp Power Install for Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. USACE was able to deliver and install the first FEMA emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, a 156-bed facility, in Reserve, Louisiana within 24 hours of Hurricane Ida making landfall.