USACE First Temp Power Install for Hurricane Ida

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE personnel are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. USACE was able to deliver and install the first FEMA emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, a 156-bed facility, in Reserve, Louisiana within 24 hours of Hurricane Ida making landfall.
