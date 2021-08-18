Serving overseas is a proven way to supercharge your career.
Sailors serving overseas advance at a higher rate than the rest of the navy.
Sailors may also be eligible for extra pay.
For more information contact your command career counselor.
This work, Forward Deployed Duty, by Andrew Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
