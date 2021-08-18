Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Deployed Duty

    08.18.2021

    Video by Andrew Carlson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Serving overseas is a proven way to supercharge your career.
    Sailors serving overseas advance at a higher rate than the rest of the navy.
    Sailors may also be eligible for extra pay.
    For more information contact your command career counselor.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021
    Category: PSA
    Overseas
    Sailors
    Forward Deployed Duty

