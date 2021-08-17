B-Roll package featuring U.S Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, completing an air assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The air assault course, lead by I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group, creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of successfully operating as part of a Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812452
|VIRIN:
|210817-M-MN384-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549584
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An EOTG Series: Air Assault Course, by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
