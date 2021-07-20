Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC Staff Ride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On July 20, 2021, Army Sustainment Command conducted a staff ride to learn about the Battles of Campbells and Credit Islands. In this video, Kevin Braafladt explains what a staff ride is, the purpose of a staff ride, and about the battles covered on July 20th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812450
    VIRIN: 210720-A-IK992-516
    Filename: DOD_108549564
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Staff Ride, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    staff ride
    ASC
    the battles of campbells and credit islands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT