Bear Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, Washington National Guard gives a shout-out to the Seattle Mariners from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 3, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 12:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|812442
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-QI761-325
|Filename:
|DOD_108549536
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bear Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment Mariners Shout-Out, by SGT Raymond Buslon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT