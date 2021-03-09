Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bear Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment Mariners Shout-Out

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Buslon 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Bear Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, Washington National Guard gives a shout-out to the Seattle Mariners from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 3, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 12:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 812442
    VIRIN: 210903-A-QI761-325
    Filename: DOD_108549536
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bear Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment Mariners Shout-Out, by SGT Raymond Buslon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    MarinersBaseball

