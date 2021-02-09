Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs fisherman 110 miles south east of Nantucket

    MA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew medevacs a fisherman from the fishing vessel Andrea A, 110 miles south east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sep. 2. The fisherman was reported to be suffering from loss of feeling in their legs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812438
    VIRIN: 210902-G-NA511-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549529
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MA, US

    TAGS

    Medevac
    uscg
    nantucket
    Coast Guard

