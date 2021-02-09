A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew medevacs a fisherman from the fishing vessel Andrea A, 110 miles south east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sep. 2. The fisherman was reported to be suffering from loss of feeling in their legs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812438
|VIRIN:
|210902-G-NA511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549529
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs fisherman 110 miles south east of Nantucket, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
