MG Royar and CSM Smith hold an offsite town hall from Toftoy Hall where they address the AMCOM workforce and hold a Q&A.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812427
|VIRIN:
|210902-O-CT301-221
|Filename:
|DOD_108549510
|Length:
|00:49:04
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, September 2, 2021 Town Hall Live from Toftoy Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT