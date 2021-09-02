Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 2, 2021 Town Hall Live from Toftoy Hall

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    MG Royar and CSM Smith hold an offsite town hall from Toftoy Hall where they address the AMCOM workforce and hold a Q&A.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812427
    VIRIN: 210902-O-CT301-221
    Filename: DOD_108549510
    Length: 00:49:04
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 2, 2021 Town Hall Live from Toftoy Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    AMCOM

