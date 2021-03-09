Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members hone battle tactics and maneuvering during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. The course consists of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The French Army invites a select number of U.S. service members to participate in the course where participants compete to earn the FDCC qualification badge upon successful completion of the course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812425
    VIRIN: 210828-F-MM641-3025
    Filename: DOD_108549505
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course, by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    army
    cjtf-hoa
    training
    French desert commando course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT