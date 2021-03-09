Coast Guard conducts advanced SAR exercises in the Azores Islands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard participates in an advanced search and rescue exercise program, or ASAREX, with the Portuguese Air Force off the coasts of the Azores islands July 28, 2021. The United States Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force also conducted operations during this exercise. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo