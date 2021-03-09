Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts advanced SAR exercises in the Azores Islands

    PORTUGAL

    09.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard participates in an advanced search and rescue exercise program, or ASAREX, with the Portuguese Air Force off the coasts of the Azores islands July 28, 2021. The United States Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force also conducted operations during this exercise. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812423
    VIRIN: 210903-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549423
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: PT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts advanced SAR exercises in the Azores Islands, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    RCAF
    ASEC
    ASAREX
    Azores islands

