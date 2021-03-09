The Coast Guard participates in an advanced search and rescue exercise program, or ASAREX, with the Portuguese Air Force off the coasts of the Azores islands July 28, 2021. The United States Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force also conducted operations during this exercise. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812423
|VIRIN:
|210903-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549423
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|PT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard conducts advanced SAR exercises in the Azores Islands, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard conducts advanced SAR exercises in the Azores Islands
LEAVE A COMMENT