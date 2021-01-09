Why Did You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? Part Two

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More NMCCL employees share their personal reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



HM3 Julianna Clark, Acute Respiratory Clinic Leading Petty Officer. "I didn’t know anything about the vaccine, but then I did a lot of research and talked to the nurses at the vaccine site, and they gave me a lot of information about the vaccine so I was able to make a sure decision and I felt confident in the vaccine."



HM3 Clark Fisher, NMCCL Labor & Delivery. "I got it - one, because I am in patient care and two, because I deal with all the supplies so everything I tough goes to the nurse or to the corpsman, so if I touch it, I don’t want to be transferring something I have to them."



CAPT Reginald Ewing III, NMCCL Director and Commanding Officer. "The vaccination is a personal responsibility to the patients that we’re caring for, my teammates here at the medical center, and to my family, and to the community at large."



Jennifer Stone, Industrial Hygiene Department Head. "I do have travel plans to Spain in 2022 now and I wasn’t sure if I would be able to go to Europe without the vaccine as well as travel on an airplane in the United States, I go to Ohio a lot to visit my elderly mother as well."



HN Alicia Bautista, NMCCL Security. "Firstly, for my own safety and my family’s safety. We’re patrolling, roving, having to respond to code greens anywhere in the building or the Emergency Room. I thought it best and safe to have that added protection."



Stacey Humphrey, Medical Records Technician. "I got the vaccine because I love you, I love me, I love my kids…and I love people around me, but most of all, I love my patients."