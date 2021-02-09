Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, and Col. Michael burghardt, Hospital Mission Commander addresses hospital mission member of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team at a Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (JRSOI) event at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Sept. 02. Due to staff shortages, the Oregon Guard is in the process of mobilizing approximately 1,500 members to help Oregon hospitals with nonclinical support roles. The event ensures the guard members are prepared administratively for the activation.
    (U.S. National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    41IBCT
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Camp Withycombe
    ORARNG
    COVID-19
    Oregon National Guard COVID Hospital Response

