Oregon Guard Adds Over 500 More Members to Hospital Relief

Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, and Col. Michael burghardt, Hospital Mission Commander addresses hospital mission member of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team at a Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (JRSOI) event at Camp Withycombe, Ore. Sept. 02. Due to staff shortages, the Oregon Guard is in the process of mobilizing approximately 1,500 members to help Oregon hospitals with nonclinical support roles. The event ensures the guard members are prepared administratively for the activation.

(U.S. National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)