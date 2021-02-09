Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules pilot experience in Hungary

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, describes her experience flying with and participating in an Airshow in Hungary, in August, 2021. The C-130H Hercules crew partnered with the Hungarian Air Force as part of the State Partnership Program between Ohio National Guard and Hungarian Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 08:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812414
    VIRIN: 210902-F-XQ637-131
    Filename: DOD_108549381
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules pilot experience in Hungary, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Hungarian Armed Forces

