1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, describes her experience flying with and participating in an Airshow in Hungary, in August, 2021. The C-130H Hercules crew partnered with the Hungarian Air Force as part of the State Partnership Program between Ohio National Guard and Hungarian Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 08:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|812414
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-XQ637-131
|Filename:
|DOD_108549381
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules pilot experience in Hungary, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT