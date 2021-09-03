WeAreNATO – The US master gunner (IT)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From

soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civilian emergency

responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and

protecting each other.



Currently stationed in Germany as part of the U.S. Army’s 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command, Staff Sergeant Tiana Trent is an anti-air gunner who made history: she’s the first African-American woman to qualify as a master gunner on the Avenger, a highly mobile anti-aircraft platform. Master gunners serve as the subject matter experts on their weapons system, and they advise senior leaders on how best to use them. In this video, SSgt Trent reflects on her accomplishment and gives tips to future generations of soldiers.



Footage includes shots of SSgt Trent in Germany, and during Exercise Tobruq Arrows 20 in Latvia. COVID-19 countermeasures were observed during filming, including physical distancing and indoors/outdoors masking.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT



VISUAL DESCRIPTION

Slow-mo shot: Trent walking towards camera



Various shots: Trent in Germany with Avenger anti-air vehicles





—SOUNDBITE—(English) Staff Sergeant Tiana Trent, US Army





“I am the first female African-American Avenger master gunner. A master gunner is an advisor to the command team, basically the subject matter expert of the Avenger weapons system. That accomplishment, to me, means the world.



TEXT ON SCREEN

US ARMY STAFF SERGEANT TIANA TRENT IS AN AVENGER ANTI-AIR GUNNER

SHE WAS STATIONED IN GERMANY



Various stills: Trent and her mother



—SOUNDBITE—(English) Staff Sergeant Tiana Trent, US Army



“I joined the army because my mother did it and I wanted to be like her.



My mother is the most outgoing, humble, hardest-working woman on this earth. She didn’t want me to follow her footsteps, but I still chose this path.



I went to Latvia for Tobruq Arrows 2020, and it was an amazing experience to deal with the Latvians, actually seeing their forces out there with us, engaged and doing the same training exercises as us.



As air defence, it’s our job to protect the ground forces and keep the skies clear from anything hostile.



What I would say to other African-American women, or of any denomination, to never quit. Never let no be an answer. Never accept defeat.”