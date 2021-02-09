Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    838th Transportation Battalion assumptions of responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    SGM Marcos A. Rodriguez assumed responsibilities as the 838th Transportation
    Battalion Sergeant Major in a ceremony held at the Kleber Kaserne Fitness
    Center, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 2, 2021. The host for the
    ceremony, Lt. Col. J.D. Tillman, the commander of the 838th, welcomed SGM
    Rodriguez to the battalion and highlighted the vital role Sergeant's Major
    perform in building effective, successful Army units able to accomplish the
    most challenging missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 05:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812396
    VIRIN: 210902-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_108549250
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 838th Transportation Battalion assumptions of responsibility, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TSC
    RTSD
    7th ATC
    838th TB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT