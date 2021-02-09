838th Transportation Battalion assumptions of responsibility

SGM Marcos A. Rodriguez assumed responsibilities as the 838th Transportation
Battalion Sergeant Major in a ceremony held at the Kleber Kaserne Fitness
Center, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 2, 2021. The host for the
ceremony, Lt. Col. J.D. Tillman, the commander of the 838th, welcomed SGM
Rodriguez to the battalion and highlighted the vital role Sergeant's Major
perform in building effective, successful Army units able to accomplish the
most challenging missions.
