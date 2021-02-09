838th Transportation Battalion assumptions of responsibility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGM Marcos A. Rodriguez assumed responsibilities as the 838th Transportation

Battalion Sergeant Major in a ceremony held at the Kleber Kaserne Fitness

Center, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 2, 2021. The host for the

ceremony, Lt. Col. J.D. Tillman, the commander of the 838th, welcomed SGM

Rodriguez to the battalion and highlighted the vital role Sergeant's Major

perform in building effective, successful Army units able to accomplish the

most challenging missions.