NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|812393
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-FP334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549208
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Afghanistan Evacuees Depart NAS Sigonella for U.S., by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT