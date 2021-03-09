Close-Combat Demonstration at 4th Engineer Group, JGSDF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 4th Engineer Group recently invited Soldiers from U.S. Army Japan to view a demonstration of their close-combat skills during a “train the trainer” course.





Interview: COL Kazuya Ono, Commander, 4th Engineer Group/Zama Chu-ton-chi, JGSDF

I think it is important to get to know each other as a unit coexisting with U.S. Army Japan on Camp Zama, which is the first step toward building a good relationship.

I think today is a great example of USARJ and the JGSDF getting to see what kind of training the other unit regularly conducts to know what type of training USARJ and JGSDF regularly conducting. Hopefully we can have more opportunities like today’s and build an even better relationship between our two units.





Narration:

During the event, four JGSDF members who have been practicing to be close-combat trainers demonstrated various moves and techniques, such as how to defend against an armed attacker and against an attack from the back. They also explained about the different equipment and gear they used in the demonstration.





Narration:

Those who participated in the “train the trainer” course will next move on to a senior unit to take their final exam in order to be certified as close-combat trainers.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.