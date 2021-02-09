2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 2, 2021

Paratroopers and family members gathered for the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony. Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch takes the colors from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan D. Dyon, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 2, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
