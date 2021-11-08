Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with LAR conduct a Live Fire Deck Drill

    JAPAN

    08.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) execute a course of fire during a deck shoot drill aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2021. The training consisted of Marines practicing a series of drills to maintain weapons proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812371
    VIRIN: 210811-M-ZJ622-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549152
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with LAR conduct a Live Fire Deck Drill, by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    31st MEU
    Marines
    LAR

