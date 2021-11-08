U.S. Marines with LAR conduct a Live Fire Deck Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812371" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) execute a course of fire during a deck shoot drill aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2021. The training consisted of Marines practicing a series of drills to maintain weapons proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)