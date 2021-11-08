U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) execute a course of fire during a deck shoot drill aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11, 2021. The training consisted of Marines practicing a series of drills to maintain weapons proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 01:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812371
|VIRIN:
|210811-M-ZJ622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549152
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with LAR conduct a Live Fire Deck Drill, by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
