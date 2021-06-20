Marines conduct Tactical Air Control Party Exercise (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) take part in a tactical air control party exercise with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 at Farallon De Medinilla, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 18-19, 2021. Marines with VMFA-232 and 5th ANGLICO worked together to increase proficiency and confidence in close air support operations within the Indo-Pacific region. Marines with 5th ANGLICO conduct control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces by communicating to aircraft from forward operating positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)