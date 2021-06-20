Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines conduct Tactical Air Control Party Exercise (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FARALLON DE MEDINILLA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) take part in a tactical air control party exercise with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 at Farallon De Medinilla, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 18-19, 2021. Marines with VMFA-232 and 5th ANGLICO worked together to increase proficiency and confidence in close air support operations within the Indo-Pacific region. Marines with 5th ANGLICO conduct control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces by communicating to aircraft from forward operating positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 06:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812367
    VIRIN: 210821-M-JO217-2001
    Filename: DOD_108549138
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FARALLON DE MEDINILLA, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines conduct Tactical Air Control Party Exercise (B-Roll), by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    ANGLICO
    Air Strike
    1st MAW
    MAG-12
    FDM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT