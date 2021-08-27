728th Air Mobility Squadron Provides Logistical Support for Operation Allies Refuge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812366" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A team from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron deployed from Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to Southwest Asia in support of the evacuation efforts of Operations Allies Refuge on Aug. 20, 2021. The team is tasked with running aerial port operations for an efficient flow of passengers and cargo.

“We bring order to the operation; safely and effectively moving passengers, cargo and aircraft in a highly tactical game of Tetris with operational and strategic impact,” said Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander.

The 728th AMS is an Air Mobility Command en-route squadron and a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.

The 728th AMS is a common stop for fuel, crew-rest, maintenance, and transportation of cargo and warfighters downrange, but members of the 728th AMS also deploy in support of other en-route systems and nodes to provide the logistical support necessary for smooth operations anywhere in the globe.