    USNORTHCOM Command Team visits TF Liberty at JBMDL

    JBMDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Spc. James Liker 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined with Mr. Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Department of Homeland Security, Senior Response Official and lead for the Interagency Unified Coordination Group; New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy; Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ-3); Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4), and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ-1) on Sept. 2, 2021, to tour the facilities housing and supporting Afghan evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812359
    VIRIN: 210902-F-CJ792-9003
    Filename: DOD_108549094
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JBMDL, NJ, US

    DOD
    DHS
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Operation Allies Welcome
    JMBDL
    TF LIBERTY

