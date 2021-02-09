USNORTHCOM Command Team visits TF Liberty at JBMDL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812359" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined with Mr. Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Department of Homeland Security, Senior Response Official and lead for the Interagency Unified Coordination Group; New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy; Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ-3); Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4), and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ-1) on Sept. 2, 2021, to tour the facilities housing and supporting Afghan evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)