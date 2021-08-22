U.S. Marines with the BLT 3/5 Execute Simulated Enemy Attacks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit set up blocking positions in order to interdict simulated enemy attacks during exercise Noble Union at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2021. Exercise Noble Union is part of 31st MEU’s Noble Series of exercises which are used to validate or invalidate the Family of Naval Concepts, develop techniques and procedures for the employment of MEU assets in support of sea denial and fleet maneuver, and inform future force design and experimentation efforts. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)