    U.S. Marines with the BLT 3/5 Execute Simulated Enemy Attacks

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit set up blocking positions in order to interdict simulated enemy attacks during exercise Noble Union at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2021. Exercise Noble Union is part of 31st MEU’s Noble Series of exercises which are used to validate or invalidate the Family of Naval Concepts, develop techniques and procedures for the employment of MEU assets in support of sea denial and fleet maneuver, and inform future force design and experimentation efforts. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812346
    VIRIN: 210822-M-ZJ622-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549021
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with the BLT 3/5 Execute Simulated Enemy Attacks, by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    Marines

