    Task Force Atterbury Facilities

    IN, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tackora Farrington 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    facilities at Camp Atterbury in Indiana Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Living facilities at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, will temporarily house Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812342
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-RU093-001
    Filename: DOD_108548962
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Atterbury Facilities, by SGT Tackora Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

