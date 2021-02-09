Task Force Atterbury Facilities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812342" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

facilities at Camp Atterbury in Indiana Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Living facilities at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, will temporarily house Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)