facilities at Camp Atterbury in Indiana Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Living facilities at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, will temporarily house Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812342
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-RU093-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108548962
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Task Force Atterbury Facilities, by SGT Tackora Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT