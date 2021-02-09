An Introduction To Our Family Programs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie of the 63rd Readiness Division explains the importance of Army Reserve family programs to keep warfighters and their communities ready and resilient. Watch this video to see some of the services our family programs offer and how to contact them.