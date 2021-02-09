An Introduction To Our Family Programs

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie of the 63rd Readiness Division explains the importance of Army Reserve family programs to keep warfighters and their communities ready and resilient. Watch this video to see some of the services our family programs offer and how to contact them.
|09.02.2021
|09.02.2021 19:01
|PSA
|812333
|210902-A-BX042-002
|DOD_108548869
|00:01:49
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|1
|1
