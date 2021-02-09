Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Introduction To Our Family Programs

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Kummer and Rosario Urquieta

    63rd Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie of the 63rd Readiness Division explains the importance of Army Reserve family programs to keep warfighters and their communities ready and resilient. Watch this video to see some of the services our family programs offer and how to contact them.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 19:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812333
    VIRIN: 210902-A-BX042-002
    Filename: DOD_108548869
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 

    military families
    family programs
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve

