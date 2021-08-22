Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers go through Soldier Readiness Processing at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Soldier Readiness Processing, or SRP, is a process the Army uses to prepare and certify Soldiers for deployment. The process is made up of several sections which includes certifying a Soldier’s administrative and medical readiness. (Arizona Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|08.22.2021
|09.02.2021 23:38
|Video Productions
|812330
|210813-Z-LW032-001
|DOD_108548850
|00:01:12
|MS, US
|1
|1
