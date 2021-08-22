Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Readiness Processing at Camp Shelby

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers go through Soldier Readiness Processing at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. Soldier Readiness Processing, or SRP, is a process the Army uses to prepare and certify Soldiers for deployment. The process is made up of several sections which includes certifying a Soldier’s administrative and medical readiness. (Arizona Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812330
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-LW032-001
    Filename: DOD_108548850
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldier Readiness Processing at Camp Shelby, by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRP
    Camp Shelby
    Mobilization
    Readiness
    447th MP

