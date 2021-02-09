Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicle Maintenance serves Utah Air National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron maintains vehicle fleet Sept. 2, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. Vehicle maintenance services over 140 vehicles including forklifts, firetrucks and HUMVEE's. (U.S Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812327
    VIRIN: 210902-F-DP148-712
    Filename: DOD_108548837
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance serves Utah Air National Guard, by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    Vehicle Maintenance
    LRS
    UTANG
    DP148

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT