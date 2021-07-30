In this part of the Tenth Air Force Commander's Commentary, Maj Gen Bryan P. Radliff addresses the need for change, COVID-19 and budget issues.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812324
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-RJ363-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108548818
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|VANDALIA, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj Gen Radliff Commentary Part II, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT