Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj Gen Radliff Commentary Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    10th Air Force

    In this part of the Tenth Air Force Commander's Commentary, Maj Gen Bryan P. Radliff addresses the need for change, COVID-19 and budget issues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812324
    VIRIN: 210730-F-RJ363-021
    Filename: DOD_108548818
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: VANDALIA, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Gen Radliff Commentary Part II, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Air Force
    10 AF
    Tenth Air Force
    Reserve Reform
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    Gen Bryan Radliff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT