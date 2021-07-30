Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Radliff Commentary Part I

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    10th Air Force

    In this portion of Tenth Air Force Commander, Major General Bryan Radliff's, introductory commentary, he talks about what guides his decision making process and how to make the work environment inclusive according to Air Force Instructions.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812315
    VIRIN: 210730-F-RJ363-014
    Filename: DOD_108548733
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: VANDALIA, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Gen Radliff Commentary Part I, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Air Force
    10 AF
    Tenth Air Force
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform
    Gen Bryan Radliff

