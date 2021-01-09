Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Remembers

    MN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Sieben describes his story of September 11, 2001.

    We will be publishing short stories of current and former Minnesota National Guard service members leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:44
    Minnesota
    9/11
    air force
    national guard
    20th anniversary
    September 11

