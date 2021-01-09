Minnesota Remembers

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Sieben describes his story of September 11, 2001.
We will be publishing short stories of current and former Minnesota National Guard service members leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
