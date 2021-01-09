Minnesota Remembers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ray Kennedy of the 133rd Airlift Wing describes his story of September 11, 2001.



We will be publishing short stories of current and former Minnesota National Guard service members leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.