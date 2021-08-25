Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 conducting routine flight maneuvers in WV

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Pilots with the 167th Airlift Wing conduct a touch-and-go landing in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia. A touch-and-go landing is a maneuver that involves landing on the runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. These maneuvers are integral to ongoing pilot training, building piloting skills and expertise. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    This work, C-17 conducting routine flight maneuvers in WV, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

