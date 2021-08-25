Pilots with the 167th Airlift Wing conduct a touch-and-go landing in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia. A touch-and-go landing is a maneuver that involves landing on the runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. These maneuvers are integral to ongoing pilot training, building piloting skills and expertise. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812265
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-RR598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108547399
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 conducting routine flight maneuvers in WV, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT