Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 45 miles from Sitka, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a woman from a cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska, Sept.1, 2021. The cruise ship Celebrity Millennium requested a medevac and transport to a higher level of care for a 55-year-old passenger who was suffering from chest pain. U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812261
    VIRIN: 210901-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108547032
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 45 miles from Sitka, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    alaska
    uscg
    cruise ship
    coast guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT