Tyndall Air Force Base Exceptional Family Member Program families met at local Panama City fixture, Zoo World, during a closed event especially for these families dealing with special needs. The event, a partnership between EFMP and Zoo World, included full access to the park, animal encounters, and semi-guided tours, with limited attendance allowing a calmer, quieter experience beneficial to many of the families.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812246
|VIRIN:
|210824-D-IF144-949
|Filename:
|DOD_108545833
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall EFMP program hosts families at local zoo, by Scott Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
