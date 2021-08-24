Tyndall EFMP program hosts families at local zoo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tyndall Air Force Base Exceptional Family Member Program families met at local Panama City fixture, Zoo World, during a closed event especially for these families dealing with special needs. The event, a partnership between EFMP and Zoo World, included full access to the park, animal encounters, and semi-guided tours, with limited attendance allowing a calmer, quieter experience beneficial to many of the families.