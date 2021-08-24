Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall EFMP program hosts families at local zoo

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Scott Johnson 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall Air Force Base Exceptional Family Member Program families met at local Panama City fixture, Zoo World, during a closed event especially for these families dealing with special needs. The event, a partnership between EFMP and Zoo World, included full access to the park, animal encounters, and semi-guided tours, with limited attendance allowing a calmer, quieter experience beneficial to many of the families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:27
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    This work, Tyndall EFMP program hosts families at local zoo, by Scott Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Zoo
    Air Force
    EFMP

