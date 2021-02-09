Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans, details how the Coast Guard is working in close coordination with federal, state, parish, city and maritime stakeholders to safely reopen maritime traffic along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Coast Guard crews conducted post-storm port assessments to reopen the Mississippi River and Gulf Intracoastal Water after Hurricane Ida passed through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812245
|VIRIN:
|210902-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108545825
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ida recovery operations, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
