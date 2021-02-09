Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ida recovery operations

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans, details how the Coast Guard is working in close coordination with federal, state, parish, city and maritime stakeholders to safely reopen maritime traffic along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Coast Guard crews conducted post-storm port assessments to reopen the Mississippi River and Gulf Intracoastal Water after Hurricane Ida passed through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812245
    VIRIN: 210902-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_108545825
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ida recovery operations, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    Sector New Orleans
    Ida
    USCGIda
    Storm2021

