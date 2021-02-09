Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ida recovery operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans, details how the Coast Guard is working in close coordination with federal, state, parish, city and maritime stakeholders to safely reopen maritime traffic along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Coast Guard crews conducted post-storm port assessments to reopen the Mississippi River and Gulf Intracoastal Water after Hurricane Ida passed through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)