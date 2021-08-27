2-34th Armored Regiment holds sniper selection at DPTA

2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a sniper selection at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 23-27, 2021. Only the most qualified candidates from the selection process will be chosen to move on to sniper school at Ft. Benning, Georgia . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812236
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-ZT835-740
|Filename:
|DOD_108545376
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
