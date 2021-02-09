Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Chief's Chat - CMSgt Shrier

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Swift 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, shares where he draws his strength from at Incrilik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021. Shrier also elaborated on Airmen being the most important part of the 39th Air Base Wing's position as a strategic power projection platform in defense of NATO's southern flank.

    This work, AFN Incirlik Chief's Chat - CMSgt Shrier, by A1C Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Chief

    Incirlik Air Base

    39th Air Base Wing

    Chief's Chat

    Team Titans

    TAGS

