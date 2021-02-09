Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, shares where he draws his strength from at Incrilik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021. Shrier also elaborated on Airmen being the most important part of the 39th Air Base Wing's position as a strategic power projection platform in defense of NATO's southern flank.
|09.02.2021
|09.02.2021 09:54
|Interviews
|812225
|210812-F-FY723-001
|DOD_108545169
|00:01:33
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|2
|2
This work, AFN Incirlik Chief's Chat - CMSgt Shrier, by A1C Nicholas Swift
