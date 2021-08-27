Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H. W. Bush, Warfighting Legacy

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    A multimedia project made for social media to commemorate the ship's namesake, George H. W. Bush, on the anniversary of his rescue aboard the USS Finback.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812209
    VIRIN: 210827-N-YG157-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_108544836
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

