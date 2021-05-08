Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: FRP Conducts Night Live Fire Deck Shoot

    SOLOMON SEA

    08.05.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice recoil management drills utilizing tracers during a deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea on Aug. 5, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of reconnaissance Marines practicing close quarter combat drills and multi target engagements. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812205
    VIRIN: 210805-M-RD580-332
    Filename: DOD_108544809
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SOLOMON SEA

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

