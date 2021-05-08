B-Roll: FRP Conducts Night Live Fire Deck Shoot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice recoil management drills utilizing tracers during a deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Solomon Sea on Aug. 5, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of reconnaissance Marines practicing close quarter combat drills and multi target engagements. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Nicks)